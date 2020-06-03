DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 3.6%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €11.28 ($13.12) and last traded at €11.68 ($13.58), 306,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.12 ($14.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.73 ($18.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.81.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

