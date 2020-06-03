Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Up 9.1%

Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 285 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Dialight Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

