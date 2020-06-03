DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) Insider Sells A$150,000.00 in Stock

DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.06), for a total value of A$150,000.00 ($106,382.98).

Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt bought 350,000 shares of DGO Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$525,000.00 ($372,340.43).

DGO Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.57 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of A$2.40 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33.

DGO Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Drummond Gold Limited and changed its name to DGO Gold Limited in September 2015.

