Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell in the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dell by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

