Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 7.5%

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 415,171 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 226,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Defiance Silver Company Profile (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold/copper project located in Michoacán state, Mexico; and the Lagartos Project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.