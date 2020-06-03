DECENT (DCT) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. DECENT has a total market cap of $409,631.23 and approximately $7.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006202 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000214 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

