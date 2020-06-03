David Cordani Sells 1,490 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 30th, David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28.

Shares of CI stock opened at $198.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.53. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Cigna by 457.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

