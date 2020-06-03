Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $9,047,800.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $8,744,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,434 shares of company stock valued at $81,651,547. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -472.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

