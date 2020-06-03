D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,803 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $167,174. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

