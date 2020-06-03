CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Price Up 28.1%

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) rose 28.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, approximately 761 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

