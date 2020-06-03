CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 601 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after buying an additional 145,254 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Williams Companies stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

