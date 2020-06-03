CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 550 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,085,000.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

