CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 274 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after buying an additional 1,880,705 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,621,745. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

