Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRWD opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,036,433 shares of company stock valued at $646,845,485. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

