Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $761.2-772.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.87 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.08–0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,036,433 shares of company stock valued at $646,845,485 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

