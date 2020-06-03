Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $185.8-190.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.12 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.08–0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,036,433 shares of company stock worth $646,845,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

