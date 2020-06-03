Critical Analysis: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) versus Antares Pharma (NYSE:ATRS)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -47.30% -29.14% -23.04% Antares Pharma 0.86% 2.38% 0.92%

86.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 27.46 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -60.34 Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.82 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -286.00

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 1 8 0 2.70 Antares Pharma 0 0 1 1 3.50

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $80.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.57%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Inspire Medical Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

