Cristen L. Kogl Sells 952 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total value of $249,205.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,207.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $264.09 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

