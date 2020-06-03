Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.11.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 2.34. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 798,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,693 shares of company stock worth $5,458,039. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 708,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

