Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Creightons plc (LON:CRL) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.35 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), approximately 26,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 148,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

