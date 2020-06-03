Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.22 ($11.89).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.88 ($11.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.59. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

