Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.22 ($11.89).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.88 ($11.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.59. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

