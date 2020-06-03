Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) shares traded down 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), 70,603 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15,983% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $75,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Craven House Capital Company Profile (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.