Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.25, 2,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Get Costar Technologies alerts:

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Costar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.