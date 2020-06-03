Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.65.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$26.83 and a one year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

