Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

CTTAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. Continental has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $147.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

