Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 781 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.