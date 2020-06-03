Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,624,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:AIG opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

