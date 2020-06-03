Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

CGNX stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

