Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $150,297.60 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

