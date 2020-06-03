Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

KOF opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.2783 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 65.89%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

