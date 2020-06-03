CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 805.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.46. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.