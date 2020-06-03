Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola Sells 100,145 Shares

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,078,561.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Thursday, May 28th, Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

Shares of CLDR opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.