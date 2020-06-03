ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) Shares Down 33.3%

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 147,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.07 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure, and water treatment sectors in Western Canada. It operates through Maintenance and Construction Services; and Wear, Fabrication and Transportation Services.

