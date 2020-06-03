Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $25,053.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $751,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

