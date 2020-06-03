Clarence Edward Smith Acquires 511,111 Shares of ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith purchased 511,111 shares of ProtoKinetix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.10.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. ProtoKinetix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
