Clarence Edward Smith Acquires 511,111 Shares of ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith purchased 511,111 shares of ProtoKinetix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. ProtoKinetix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

