Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,517 ($19.96) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,966 ($25.86).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,530.40 ($20.13).

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,098.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,386.64.

In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £127,500 ($167,719.02). Also, insider Benoit Durteste acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £237,910 ($312,957.12). Insiders bought a total of 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $35,667,556 over the last 90 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

