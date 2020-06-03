Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,376 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $183.54.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

