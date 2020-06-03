Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $874.90.

CMG opened at $1,058.89 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,087.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $916.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $823.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,157 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,378 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

