Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Buys A$29,997.60 in Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) insider Roger Davis acquired 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.60 ($21,274.89).
CQR stock opened at A$3.12 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.09. Charter Hall Retail REIT has a 12 month low of A$2.68 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of A$5.06 ($3.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile
