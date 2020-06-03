Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Buys A$29,997.60 in Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) insider Roger Davis acquired 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.60 ($21,274.89).

CQR stock opened at A$3.12 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.09. Charter Hall Retail REIT has a 12 month low of A$2.68 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of A$5.06 ($3.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

