Charles E. Kranich Acquires 550 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $12,083.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,150 shares in the company, valued at $266,935.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

