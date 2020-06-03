Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) vs. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -152.18% -103.56% Leap Therapeutics N/A -385.48% -178.96%

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 379.80%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.45%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$14.09 million ($1.84) -0.72 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.90 million ($1.47) -1.93

Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Leap Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

