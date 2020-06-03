Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,088 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 246,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.36.

Shares of CASY opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

