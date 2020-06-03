Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) Senior Officer Sells C$20,000.00 in Stock

Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) Senior Officer Nancy Lacoursiere sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,000.

ECR stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. Cartier Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million and a PE ratio of -44.00.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.