Card Factory (LON:CARD) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.17).

Card Factory stock opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.80 ($2.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.57.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

