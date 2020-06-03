Capital One Financial Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.