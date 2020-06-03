Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.71.

CWB opened at C$24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$36.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham acquired 1,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,335.16. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,130 shares in the company, valued at C$398,775.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185 in the last three months.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

