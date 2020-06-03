Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

