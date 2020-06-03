Campbell Soup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,756 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 678 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

