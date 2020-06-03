Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.0% to $8.55-8.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

CPB stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

