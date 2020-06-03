Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.0% to $8.55-8.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.